Wisconsin Local Section YCC Hosts Career Symposium

The ACS Wisconsin Local Section Younger Chemists Committee is hosting a career symposium on Oct. 23 at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Topics will range from networking to alternative careers in chemistry. Speakers will include A. Maureen Rouhi, deputy editor-in-chief of C&EN; Doug Raubal, a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Yi He, a research chemist at 3M. For more information, visit ycc.chem.wisc.edu.
