ACS 2011 National Award Winners

Following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2011. Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2011. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, March 29, 2011, in conjunction with the 241st ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry sponsored by Pearson Education, David F. Treagust, Curtin University.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical and endowed by Rohm and Haas, Richard P. Wool, University of Delaware.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research sponsored by Accelrys, Thom H. Dunning Jr., University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, François Morel, Princeton University.

ACS Award for Creative Invention sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Jeffery C. Bricker, UOP-Honeywell.

ACS Award for Creative Research & Applications of Iodine Chemistry sponsored by SQM S.A., Viktor V. Zhdankin, University of Minnesota Duluth.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by Honeywell, Alain Tressaud, National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), France.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, David W. C. MacMillan, Prince­ton University.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Charles P. Casey, University of Wisconsin.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Wilfredo Colón, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Mamie W. Moy, University of Houston.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Gregory J. Grant, University of Tennessee, Chattanooga.

ACS Award for Team Innovation sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Patricia Burns and Tie Hwee Ng, Xerox Research Centre of Canada, and Chieh-Min Cheng and Grazyna Kmiecik-Lawrynowicz, Xerox Corp.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Christie G. Enke, University of New Mexico.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Krzysztof Matyjaszewski, Carnegie Mellon University.

ACS Award in Chromatography sponsored by Supelco, Purnendu Dasgupta, University of Texas, Arlington.

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Dennis C. Prieve, Carnegie Mellon University.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management and the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, John A. Lowe III, Pfizer Global Research & Development.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Robert J. Cava, Princeton University.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Peter T. Wolczanski, Cornell ­University.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Klaus Muellen, Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Melanie S. Sanford, University of Michigan.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology sponsored by Waters Corp., Robin D. Rogers, University of Alabama.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Debra R. Rolison, Naval Research Laboratory.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry sponsored by Dell Inc., Nicholas C. Handy, University of Cambridge.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society sponsored by ACS, Zaida C. Morales-Martinez, Florida International University.

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry sponsored by Organic Reactions Inc. and Organic Syntheses Inc., Robert H. Grubbs, California Institute of Technology.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, Stephen B. H. Kent, University of Chicago.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management sponsored by Dow Chemical, Uma Chowdhry, ­DuPont.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Bio­mimetic Chemistry sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, Kevan M. Shokat, University of California, San Francisco.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Akira Suzuki, Hokkaido University, Japan.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Jesse D. Bernstein, Miami Country Day School, Florida.

Arthur C. Cope Award sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Nicholas J. Turro, Columbia University.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Zhenan Bao, Stanford University; Martin D. Burke, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; David Crich, Wayne State University; Vy M. Dong, University of Toronto; Craig J. Hawker, University of California, Santa Barbara; Seth R. Marder, Georgia Institute of Technology; Tobin J. Marks, Northwestern University; Keiji Maruoka, Kyoto University, Japan; Andrew J. Phillips, Yale University; Suzanne Walker, Harvard Medical School.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Jeffrey W. Bode, University of Pennsylvania.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Alan L. Balch, University of California, Davis.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry sponsored by E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Louis E. Brus, Columbia University.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry sponsored by Waters Corp., Robert J. Cotter, Johns Hopkins University.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Sherry J. Yennello, Texas A&M University.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Inter­preting Chemistry for the Public sponsored by ACS, Theodore W. Gray, Wolfram Research.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products sponsored by Givaudan, Robert M. Williams, Colorado State University.

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances sponsored by Schering-Plough Research Institute, Richard B. Silverman, Northwestern University.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Geraldine L. Richmond, University of Oregon.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, David J. Craik, University of Queensland, Australia.

Claude S. Hudson Award in Carbohydrate Chemistry sponsored by National Starch, Richard R. Schmidt, University of Konstanz, Germany.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Norman N. Li, NL Chemical Technology.

Nakanishi Prize sponsored by the Nakanishi Prize Endowment, C. Dale Poulter, University of Utah.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry sponsored by Mallinckrodt Baker, Pingwu Du (student), Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Richard Eisenberg (preceptor), University of Rochester.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Weston T. Borden, University of North Texas.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, Lawrence T. Scott, Boston College.

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award sponsored by ACS, Michael E. Strem, Strem Chemicals.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education sponsored by Cengage Publishing and ACS, William R. Robinson, Purdue University.

Priestley Medal sponsored by ACS, Ahmed H. Zewail, California Institute of Technology.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, David J. Morrissey, Michigan State University.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Harold H. Kung, Northwestern University.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy sponsored by Coherent Inc. and ACS, Veronica Vaida, University of Colorado.

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by Newport Corp., Charles B. Harris, University of California, Berkeley.