August 30, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 35

Green-energy and high-tech industries grow anxious over China's monopoly on these valuable resources

Credit:

Volume 88 | Issue 35
Business

Securing The Supply Of Rare Earths

Green-energy and high-tech industries grow anxious over China's monopoly on these valuable resources

Grassroots Grants

Three nonprofits want to fund early-stage research with help from the masses

Hot Market For A Cool Chemical

Eyeing an opportunity, the world’s synthetic menthol producers expand

  • Physical Chemistry

    Breaking Carbon's Tetrahedral Mold

    Chemists' fascination with square-planar carbon compounds continues

  • Materials

    Reactive Chemistry

    Skill in handling fluorine has allowed 60-year-old halocarbon to continue to build its product slate

  • Environment

    NASA’s Path Depends On Congress

    Through their appropriation power, lawmakers could alter Obama’s plans for the agency’s future

Science Concentrates

Environment

Oysters Use Chemistry To Stick Together

ACS Meeting News: Distinctive adhesive is helping scientists understand marine biology and providing a model for synthetic mimics

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Summer Prank Goes Viral, Chemiamigurumi

 

Job listings

