… And Will Acquire Diagnostics Company

Roche is buying BioImagene, a digital pathology technology vendor, for approximately $100 million. Privately held BioImagene, based in Sunnyvale, Calif., manufactures automated digital slide scanners and associated software. BioImagene will become part of Ventana Medical Systems, a division of Roche Diagnostics. “As part of the personalized health care approach, pathologists are increasingly involved in generating information with high impact on treatment decisions,” says Daniel O’Day, chief operating officer of Roche Diagnostics. “BioImagene products will complement and strengthen our current offering in image analysis and information management.”
