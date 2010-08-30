Arch Chemicals Plans R&D Consolidation

Arch Chemicals is consolidating much of its U.S. research effort at a site in Alpharetta, Ga., that was part of the company’s 2008 acquisition of the water treatment chemicals maker Advantis Technologies. Labs and technical service centers in New Castle, Del.; Cheshire, Conn.; and Conley, Ga., will close. Roughly 62 people in research and tech service are affected by the closures, a spokesman says; 57 of them will have an opportunity to relocate to Alpharetta or other Arch sites. The company says the move will enhance efficiency and collaboration among researchers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter