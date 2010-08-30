Asahi Builds Medical Materials R&D Center

Asahi Kasei will spend $19 million to build an R&D center for medical materials. To be located in Miyazaki, Japan, the facility will develop hollow fiber membranes and selective adsorption media for dialyzers, blood separation devices, and virus removers. The center will also perform biological and physicochemical analyses and test new materials for biocompatibility. A producer of plastics, petrochemicals, and residential homes, Asahi Kasei is trying to speed up the development of its more profitable health care business.
