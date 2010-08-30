Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 30, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Shell is selling its 90,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Heide, Germany, as well as associated chemicals and distribution infrastructure, to the European private equity firm Klesch for an undisclosed sum. In addition to fuels, the refinery makes ethylene, propylene, benzene, toluene, and xylenes.

AWB, the Australian fertilizer distributor and farm services firm, has approved Agrium’s $1.1 billion acquisition offer (C&EN, Aug. 23, page 17). AWB, formerly known as the Australian Wheat Board, has terminated a previously signed merger agreement with Australian commodities specialist GrainCorp.

Dorf Ketalof India has agreed to acquire Johnson Matthey’s Vertec specialty catalyst business for about $7 million. Based in the U.K., Vertec produces organic titanates used to make inks, paints, and polymers. Most of Vertec’s 50 employees will be reassigned within Johnson Matthey.

Kraton Polymers is considering the construction of a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Asia for hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers. The Houston-based firm says it anticipates seeking board approval for the project early next year and building the facility by the end of 2013.

Dow Corning is considering the installation of a biomass-powered energy facility at its Midland, Mich., manufacturing site. To be built by Cirque Energy, the facility would gasify organic matter such as waste wood chips and dead trees.

Tata Chemicals and India’s Council of Scientific & Industrial Research will build a 3-metric-ton-per-day pilot plant implementing a CSIR process to produce potassium sulfate for use in agriculture. India currently depends entirely on imports for this fertilizer.

Shell and Brazilian sugar and ethanol maker Cosan have signed agreements to form a joint venture that will produce and distribute ethanol globally. The $12 billion venture will include Shell’s interest in cellulosic ethanol technology developer Iogen Energy and in biocatalyst maker Codexis.

ChemAxon, a provider of chemistry software for the life sciences, has sold a full-product-line license to the Broad Institute of Harvard University and MIT. Broad will have access to ChemAxon’s platform, discovery toolkits, and desktop applications.

Albany Molecular Research Inc. has received a warning letter from FDA about its response to violations found during an inspection of the firm’s Burlington, Mass., facility. AMRI says it is addressing FDA’s concerns and that the warning does not restrict shipments or production at the facility.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neste buys Bunge’s Rotterdam refinery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fertilizer maker Yara looks to green ammonia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ADM acquiring Brazilian plant extract maker

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE