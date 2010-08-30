Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Buyout Targets Plead Their Case

Finance: PotashCorp, Airgas argue that hostile bids do not serve their shareholders 

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 30, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PotashCorp
A PotashCorp storage facility in Rocanville, Saskatchewan.
Credit: PotashCorp
A PotashCorp storage facility in Rocanville, Saskatchewan.

The management of two companies targeted by hostile takeover bids, fertilizer maker PotashCorp and industrial gas supplier Airgas, last week outlined to shareholders the case for biding their time until better offers come along.

Both companies laid out similar arguments. They say the hostile bids—$130.00 per share from BHP Billiton for PotashCorp and $63.50 per share from Air Products & Chemicals for Airgas—attempt to snatch successful companies at rock-bottom prices. Shares of both target firms are trading well above these prices, a sign that shareholders are already seeking more money than the current offers.

In rejecting BHP’s $40 billion hostile bid, PotashCorp says it is uniquely positioned with fertilizer investments in key locations such as Saskatchewan, China, Chile, Jordan, and Israel in a business with great growth potential and a high barrier to entry. The company called BHP’s offer an attempt to transfer the huge upside potential of PotashCorp to its own shareholders at the expense of PotashCorp shareholders.

PotashCorp also disclosed that it is talking with other possible suitors. “PotashCorp has been approached by, and has initiated contact with, a number of third parties who have expressed an interest in considering alternative transactions,” the company said in a statement. Names that have surfaced in media reports include the mining companies Rio Tinto and Vale, as well as Chinese firms.

Meanwhile, Air Products’ offer, up from $60.00 per share originally, has gained some traction. Airgas shareholders tendered 23.2% of the firm’s shares as of Aug. 4. Airgas’ annual meeting on Sept. 15 promises to be a showdown, with Air Products proposing three nominees for Airgas’ board and a revision to Airgas’ bylaws to push up the date of its next meeting, slated to take place toward the end of 2011.

Airgas is portraying Air Products as cynically trying to buy the company on the cheap. “Ask yourself,” the Airgas board wrote in a letter to shareholders. “If you increase Air Products’ bargaining leverage by electing its nominees and accelerating the meeting to January, do you think that will encourage Air Products to pay you the price you deserve for your shares?”

Like PotashCorp, Airgas is willing to be acquired at some price. “If Air Products wants to deliver a ‘message’ to our board, it should do it the ‘old fashioned way’ by offering you an appropriate price,” the company also said in the letter.

Despite a flurry of merger and acquisition activity in the chemical industry, Chris Cerimele, head of chemicals at the investment banking firm Houlihan Lokey, doesn’t expect a rash of hostile takeover attempts.

Airgas and Air Products have been wrangling for more than eight months, he notes. The bid for PotashCorp is about the fertilizer industry, which last year saw the soap opera of Agrium trying to buy CF Industries while CF was trying to buy Terra Industries. “In fertilizers, hostile activity is nothing new,” Cerimele says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Georgia Gulf Rejects Sweetened Westlake Bid
Airgas Wants Higher Air Products Bid
Air Products Wins Airgas Proxy Fight

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE