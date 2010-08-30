Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

CSB Slams Xcel Energy For Deadly Accident

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
August 30, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: CSB
This illustration is from a CSB safety video about the accident, which is available at csb.gov.
Credit: CSB
This illustration is from a CSB safety video about the accident, which is available at csb.gov.

A flash fire that killed five workers in a deep underground tunnel nearly three years ago was caused by safety failures of Xcel Energy and contractor RPI Coating, says a report by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB), released on Aug. 25. The accident occurred near Georgetown, Colo., while workers were recoating a hydroelectric power plant tunnel. When the flammable solvent methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) was being used to clean epoxy spraying wands in the tunnel’s confined space, the solvent ignited, starting a fire that spread to buckets of stored MEK. The trapped workers died of smoke inhalation—rescue teams were not on-site and had difficulty making their way to the deep mountain tunnel. CSB’s report blamed Xcel and RPI for failing to train workers and to take adequate precautions when handling MEK. CSB also criticized Xcel’s decision to contract with RPI, which had the lowest safety rating among the contractors that bid on the job. Noting that 43 workers had died in 53 similar accidents since 1993, the board urged OSHA to toughen confined-space regulations. The board added that throughout the investigation, it was impeded by Xcel and RPI, and eventually CSB had to turn to the Department of Justice to gain access to key documents.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE