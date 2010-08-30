CSB Slams Xcel Energy For Deadly Accident

A flash fire that killed five workers in a deep underground tunnel nearly three years ago was caused by safety failures of Xcel Energy and contractor RPI Coating, says a report by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB), released on Aug. 25. The accident occurred near Georgetown, Colo., while workers were recoating a hydroelectric power plant tunnel. When the flammable solvent methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) was being used to clean epoxy spraying wands in the tunnel’s confined space, the solvent ignited, starting a fire that spread to buckets of stored MEK. The trapped workers died of smoke inhalation—rescue teams were not on-site and had difficulty making their way to the deep mountain tunnel. CSB’s report blamed Xcel and RPI for failing to train workers and to take adequate precautions when handling MEK. CSB also criticized Xcel’s decision to contract with RPI, which had the lowest safety rating among the contractors that bid on the job. Noting that 43 workers had died in 53 similar accidents since 1993, the board urged OSHA to toughen confined-space regulations. The board added that throughout the investigation, it was impeded by Xcel and RPI, and eventually CSB had to turn to the Department of Justice to gain access to key documents.