Coal-To-Plastics Plant Opens In China

China Shenhua Coal to Liquid & Chemical Baotou Coal Chemical Co., part of the Chinese coal giant Shenhua Group, has started up China’s first polypropylene plant to use feedstocks derived from coal. The 300,000-metric-ton-per-year plant, located in the coal-rich region of Inner Mongolia, uses Dow Chemical’s Unipol technology. Shenhua and Dow plan to construct a separate coal-to-chemicals complex in China within the next decade.
