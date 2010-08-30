IUPAC-Richter Prize To Arun Ghosh

Arun K. Ghosh, Ian P. Rothwell Distinguished Professor at Purdue University, is the winner of the 2010 IUPAC-Richter Prize in Medicinal Chemistry. His use of backbone binding to withstand drug resistance led to the development of the drug darunavir for treating multidrug-resistant HIV. Ghosh also pioneered structure-based design of β-secretase inhibitors for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. He will receive the $10,000 prize during the 21st European Federation of Medicinal Chemistry International Symposium, in Brussels, in September.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter