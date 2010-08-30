Merck Matches Gates On Aid For Botswana

Merck & Co. and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are committing a total of $60 million to support Botswana’s African Comprehensive HIV/AIDS Partnerships (ACHAP), a public-private effort working to treat the estimated 137,000 people infected with HIV in the country. Merck’s $30 million contribution will be paid over the next five years. Merck and the Gates Foundation have already contributed a combined $106.5 million to ACHAP. Merck is also donating HIV medications to the group.
