Nalco Buys Enhanced Oil Recovery Firm

Nalco has acquired Casper, Wyo.-based Fabrication Technologies, a supplier of enhanced oil recovery equipment and services, for an undisclosed sum. The 60-employee firm designs, fabricates, and installs oil-well injection and fluid treatment equipment. Nalco says the acquisition complements its water treatment expertise. Separately, Nalco’s Mobotec unit won a nearly $4 million, five-year contract to help the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative’s Apache coal-fired generating station reduce its mercury emissions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter