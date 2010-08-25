Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

A New Route To Germ-Killing Photons

ACS Meeting News: Lanthanide nanomaterials convert visible light into disinfecting ultraviolet light

by Aaron A. Rowe
August 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

KILLER DISCS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ezra Cates
The fused silica disk on the right is coated with a material that partially converts visible light into UVC radiation.
Credit: Ezra Cates
The fused silica disk on the right is coated with a material that partially converts visible light into UVC radiation.

When you flip the switch on a fluorescent light, a coating in the bulb turns ultraviolet radiation into visible light. A team of engineers at Georgia Tech are developing nanomaterials that have the exact opposite effect. At the American Chemical Society Meeting in Boston, the researchers explained how transforming visible light into ultraviolet emissions could make these new coatings efficient germ killers.

The engineers designed the materials so that when bright indoor lighting or in direct sunlight strikes them, they emit ultraviolet radiation that can damage pathogens' DNA. Engineers Jaehong Kim and Ezra Cates say that someday coating surfaces with these substances may help disinfect drinking water, sterilize hospitals, protect packaged foods, and keep bathrooms clean.

Kim and Cates' nanomaterials perform their visible-to-UV transformation through a phenomenon called upconversion photoluminescence. The process starts when a photon of blue light enters the material and excites an electron from a lanthanide atom. Next, if that excited state lives long enough, a second blue photon arrives and promotes the electron further. Then when the electron relaxes back to the ground state, it releases a single high energy photon of UV light.

Solid state physicists first reported upconversion in lanthanide-doped crystals during the mid 1960s, Cates says, but since then nobody has designed materials that convert visible light to UV for a practical purpose.

Upconversion readily occurs in lanthanides, because their electronic configuration allows excited states to last longer. A set of filled s and p orbitals sit farther from the nucleus than the f orbitals that contain the photon-excited electrons. The s and p orbitals shield these electrons from the environment, which increases the likelihood that a second photon will excite them further.

Fluorescent lightbulbs often contain the lanthanides europium or terbium. But the engineers doped these new nanomaterials with different lanthanides such as praseodymium, Cates says, because "only a handful of the lanthanides have energy levels that are spaced properly." He says that for upconversion to work, atoms must have electronic states separated by the energy of a blue photon.

These UV-emitting coatings may an advantage over other light-activated, disinfecting nanomaterials, says Dionysios Dionysiou, an environmental materials expert at the University of Cincinnati. When struck by light, these other substances catalyze the generation of reactive oxygen species and radicals that destroy pathogens. But, Dionysiou says, organic materials in river water can scavenge many of these radicals, leaving only a few to kill germs. Still he points out that UV light can only inactivate microbes, while radicals tear them apart.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organic glow-in-the-dark materials remain stable in air
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Light show in a vial
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemically tweaked nanotubes trap trions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE