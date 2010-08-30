Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Novel NSF Program Gives $500,000 Awards

by Marc S. Reisch
August 30, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

As part of a new Industry-Defined Fundamental Research pilot program in partnership with the National Science Foundation, the Industrial Research Institute awarded $500,000 each to two research projects. One award went to a team at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, to study adhesive properties in multilayered devices. The other went to researchers at North Carolina State University, Raleigh, for research in catalytic oxidation chemistry to process lignin. NSF helped launch the program in September 2009 with a $1.2 million grant to IRI, whose members include industrial firms responsible for nearly half of U.S. private R&D spending. The remainder of the grant went to IRI supervisory and administrative costs. Thomas W. Peterson, assistant director of NSF’s Engineering Directorate, told a House of Representatives committee in June that the grant directs funds “to examine possible research thrusts that are fundamental and that could have a transformative economic impact on an industry or sector.” IRI members, including Eastman Chemical, Lubrizol, and Colgate Palmolive, helped with funding decisions. A spokesman says IRI members also plan to offer award winners either direct funding or in-kind support.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE