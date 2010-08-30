Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Self-Cleaning Solar Panels

ACS Meeting News: Collected dust particles that block sunlight can be shaken off with a jolt of electricity

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
August 30, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Dust particles that collect on solar panels and block sunlight can be shaken off with a jolt of electricity—a technique that could help keep the panels operating efficiently. Malay K. Mazumder of Boston University described a “self-cleaning” technology for solar panels, which he and his colleagues originally developed for solar panels on spacecraft. The panels are covered with a transparent screen impregnated with transparent indium tin oxide electrodes. Pulses of electricity sent through the electrodes generate waves of electrostatic and dielectrophoretic forces that literally shake both charged and uncharged dust particles off to the sides of the panels. Mazumder cited experiments showing that 4 g of dust on a 1-m2 panel reduces solar power conversion by 40%. In desert regions such as those of Arizona, Australia, and India, where large-scale solar panels are common, the dust problem can be even worse. With the Boston group’s technology, a solar panel could dust itself off in two minutes using less than 10 W/m2, which is only a small amount of the power generated by the panels, Mazumder said.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE