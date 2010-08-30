Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Summer Prank Goes Viral, Chemiamigurumi

by Kimberly R. Twambly
August 30, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

The Scene:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Scott Bur
Bur's wife, Amy Jo, surveys the foiled office.
Credit: Scott Bur
Bur's wife, Amy Jo, surveys the foiled office.

When Scott K. Bur, a chemistry professor at Gustavus Adolphus College, in Saint Peter, Minn., returned from his summer vacation in July, he knew from past experience that he'd have something interesting waiting for him. Since 2004, Bur's first year at Gustavus, his students have decorated his office while he's away. In the first summer, the theme was pirates. They have also labeled everything—"And I mean everything," Bur says—with a label gun and have decorated the office in a princess theme. But this year, the students outdid themselves by individually wrapping the contents of Bur's office in ALUMINUM FOIL.

Had this been any other summer, that might be the end of the story. Bur would go about his business, unwrapping his office as needed. But this summer was different. In a greenhouse down the hall from Bur's office, Brian O'Brien, another Gustavus chemistry professor, was experiencing a remarkable event: In 1993, he planted several seeds of Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the "corpse flower" because of the bloom's unpleasant odor. The same week that Bur's students foiled his office, Perry the Corpse Flower bloomed for the second time in its life. As thousands of people streamed into the greenhouse to catch a glimpse and a whiff of 7-foot-tall Perry, several couldn't help but notice the glow emanating from the office down the hall.

One reporter, a camera, and the magic of the Internet later, Bur's office was an international phenomenon. "It was a good prank," Bur says. But "the attention is probably more surreal than the prank itself."

"I did two radio talk shows. I was contacted by CBS's 'Inside Edition.' I did two live interviews with BBC Radio 5 and got a phone call from a TV station in New Delhi. A soldier in the Army Corps of Engineers stationed in Afghanistan sent me two copies of the Stars & Stripes that had the picture in it," he recounts.

Bur's take on the attention? "I always hoped that my 15 minutes of fame would be for something I did, not for something done to me," he says. "Maybe a named reaction or something, but not the subject of an admittedly excellent picture."

By day, Javelin Chi is a research technologist at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. By night, she furiously CROCHETS MOLECULES to supply a growing demand. Chi creates amigurumi (Japanese for crocheted stuffed toy) molecules—pictured on this page are Mr. Methane and Mr. Ethanol—and sells them in her Etsy store, Prim & Plush (etsy.com/shop/primandplush), and at craft fairs.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Javelin Chi
Credit: Javelin Chi

Chi began crocheting molecules to relieve stress from long days at work. "I made animals of all kinds," she tells Newscripts, but "I guess it was difficult for me to stay away from science, even in my crafting."

In May 2009, Chi opened Prim & Plush. Sales picked up after several customers raved about her molecules online. "I realized that I probably just hit an untapped market," she says.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Javelin Chi
Credit: Javelin Chi

Chi says she sells a lot of molecules to people looking for gifts for scientists. Recently, she sold several to grad students at the University of Michigan, where they have become companions on their benchtops. "I have followed in their footsteps and brought a molecule to work," she says. "Whenever someone is having a hard time with their experiments, they get the molecule. It's comforting to have a small plush molecule staring back at you."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roger Tsien
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holiday Gift Ideas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hessy Taft

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE