ACS Awards: Calls For Nominations

The awards recognize breakthrough publications, books, and patents worldwide in the field of chemistry. The advances must have been revolutionary in concept, broad in scope, and long term in impact.

Each award will be made to the department or institution where the breakthrough occurred, not to the individual scientist(s) or inventor(s). Nomination forms are available at www.scs.uiuc.edu/~mainzv/HIST/index.php. Click the heading “Divisional Awards.”

Nominations must be sent electronically to Jeffrey I. Seeman at jseeman@richmond.edu by Sept. 28.

The award, consisting of a bronze medal and $5,000, will be presented at the section’s April 2011 meeting.

Nominations should be submitted as a single PDF file and should include a letter signed by the primary sponsor, short supporting statements from two cosponsors, a biography of the nominee, and copies of pertinent articles and popular news and feature articles indicative of public interest.

For details about the nomination process, visit nesacs.org/awards_esselen.html. Nominations are due by Oct. 15 to obermayer@alum.mit.edu. Copy piper281@verizon.net on the e-mail.

Nominations should include a letter highlighting the candidate’s significant contributions and a curriculum vitae listing the candidate’s education, professional experience and activities, awards and honors, offices held, and details of significant contributions.

The nomination packet should also include a representative list of references to the candidate’s more important contributions, an evaluation of the significance of these achievements, and a listing of the nominee’s most noteworthy publications and patents. Strong seconding letters are suggested. Specific reference to every publication or patent is neither required nor encouraged. Nominations can be made by any member of ACS, the Royal Society of Chemistry, or the Chemical Institute of Canada.

The geographical area of eligibility for the award includes those parts of the U.S. and Canada within approximately 250 miles of Cleveland. The contributions for which the award is given should have been made by the awardee while a resident of this area, or if a major contribution was made elsewhere, the nominee should have continued to make contributions while a resident of this area.