September 6, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 36

ACS meeting news: process chemists master the task of scaled-up pharmaceutical synthesis

Credit:

Volume 88 | Issue 36
Synthesis

From A Teaspoon To A Ton

ACS meeting news: process chemists master the task of scaled-up pharmaceutical synthesis

When Science Went International

Looking back 150 years at the conference that led to the assembly of the periodic table

Behind A Metal Makeover

ACS Meeting News: To ensure their survival, pathogenic bacteria turn to manganese, not iron, when making an essential metalloenzyme

  • Environment

    Candidates' Election Statements And Backgrounds

  • Physical Chemistry

    Transition State Captured By Force

    Stretching a polymer changes the way it isomerizes

  • Safety

    Policing The Pharma Supply Chain

    Drugmakers and regulators are struggling to secure a market that relies heavily on outsourcing

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Bacterial Altruism

Microbiology: Escherichia coli under attack help out weaker siblings

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

