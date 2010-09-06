Bayer Gets Kythera’s Chin Fat Drug

Intendis, the dermatology unit of Bayer HealthCare, will pay $43 million upfront for access to Kythera Biopharmaceuticals’ ATX-101, in late-stage trials to reduce small amounts of fat from under the chin. The Los Angeles-based biotech firm could score another $330 million in milestones, in addition to double-digit royalties on sales once the drug reaches the market. The active component of ATX-101 appears to be deoxycholate, a secondary bile acid that does not seem to affect nonfat tissues.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter