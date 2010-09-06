Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Contract Manufacturing: Top Firms Invest In Technology For Biologics

by Michael McCoy
September 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Lonza and ScinoPharm, two leading manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), have struck separate deals to expand their capabilities to make biologic drugs.

Switzerland’s Lonza, the world’s largest contract API producer, has acquired Vivante GMP Solutions, a Houston-based firm focused on the new field of virus-delivered therapeutics. Vivante is the former contract-manufacturing arm of Introgen Therapeutics, which declared bankruptcy in December 2008 after FDA declined to approve its lead product.

Virus-based drugs, which include vaccines and gene therapies, use a deactivated virus to deliver active ingredients inside targeted cells. “Vivante’s expertise will allow us to accelerate our entry into the viral-based manufacturing arena,” says David Smith, head of Lonza’s therapeutic-cell solutions unit.

With the acquisition, Lonza is adding a specialized manufacturing technique to an already large portfolio of microbial and mammalian cell fermentation capabilities.

In contrast, ScinoPharm, one of Asia’s largest contract manufacturers, is taking its initial steps into the realm of biologic drugs. The firm, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of small-molecule pharmaceutical chemicals, has made an investment of undisclosed size in Tanvex Biologics, a U.S. firm set up last year to develop “biosimilars,” which are generic versions of biologic drugs. Tanvex was founded by Allen Chao, who retired as head of the generic drug maker Watson Pharmaceuticals at the end of 2007.

Hardy Chan, cofounder and chief scientific officer of ScinoPharm, will become Tanvex’ CEO. Chao will remain its executive chairman. The two men are already acquaintances because Watson owned 31% of ScinoPharm until last year.

According to ScinoPharm, Tanvex is building a manufacturing facility in San Diego and will have research centers in both the U.S. and Taiwan’s Nankang Software Park.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Joerg Ahlgrimm to head SK pharmteco
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lonza to invest $500 million in a fill and finish plant for biologic drugs
Recipharm boosts biologics services with 2 deals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE