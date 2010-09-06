For Director-At-Large: Janan M. Hayes

Janan M. Hayes

Sacramento Section. Merced College, Merced, Calif. (retired)

Academic record: Oregon State University, B.S., 1964, M.S., 1965; Brigham Young University, Ph.D., 1971

Honors: Shirley B. Radding Award, ACS Santa Clara Valley Section, 2006; Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, 2005; Sigma Xi; Phi Kappa Phi; Delta Sigma Rho; Kappa Delta Pi; Iota Sigma Pi; American Women in Science; Who’s Who in the West; Outstanding Young Women of America, 1977, 1978

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Merced College, professor emeritus, 2006 to date, science faculty, 1993–2005

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, director-at-large, 2008–10; councilor ex officio, 2008–10; Council Policy Committee (voting), 2003–08, vice chair, 2007, (nonvoting), 1994–96; Committee on Committees, 1997–2002, secretary, 2001–02; Committee on Nominations & Elections, 1991–92; Committee on Grants & Awards, 2008–09; Committee on Professional Affairs & Public Relations, 2008–09; Committee on Meetings & Expositions, 1993–96, 1985–90, chair, 1994–96; Committee on Professional Relations, 1979–84, committee associate, 1978; Committee on Chemical Education, 1977, committee associate, 1976; Women Chemists Committee, 1976–81; Leadership Advisory Board, 2009–10, cochair, 2009–10; Program Review Advisory Group, 2009; Board Web Advisory Group, 2008–09; Presidential Task Force on Fellowship Program, 2009, cochair, 2009; Presidential Task Force on Leadership Development, 2004; Task Force on North Atlantic Meeting, 1987–88; Professional Programs Planning & Coordinating Committee (PROPPACC), chair, 1982–85; Task Force on Coordinating of Society Activities in Chemical Health & Safety, 1982–84; Board Oversight Group for Leadership Development, 2005–08; Organizing Committee for the 4th Chemical Congress of North America, 1987–91; Canvassing Committee for

the Garvan Medal, 1976–81; ad hoc Committee on National Historic Chemical Landmarks, 2004–10

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1969. Sacramento Section: councilor, 1975–2007; interim chair, 2006; chair, 1988, 2005; cochair, 1990; chair-elect, 1987; newsletter editor, 1989; Public Affairs Committee, chair, 1988; Education Committee, chair, 1974. Central Utah Section: Education Committee, 1970–71. Western Regional Meeting: general chair, 2004, 1984; Regional Meeting Steering Committee, 1977–96; Coordinating Committee of ACS California Sections, 1976–2007, chair, 1983–89, treasurer, 2000–05. Division of History of Chemistry: chair, 2009–10; chair-elect, 2007–08

Member: California Science Teachers Association, California Association of Chemistry Teachers, National Science Teachers Association. ACS Divisions: Chemical Education, Chemical Health & Safety, History of Chemistry

Related activities: Merced College, vice president of instruction, 1991–92, dean of instruction, 1989–91; Commission on Correctional Peace Officer Standards & Training, educational adviser, 1987–2004; California Community College Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Public Safety, 1990–98; Cosumnes River College, dean of science, math, and related technology, 1981–89; Sumar Corp., consultant, 1975–82

Hayes’s Statement

I would like to share an experience I had recently. While I was on an airplane wearing a chemistry Mole Day shirt, a man walking by said, “You must be a chemist.” My response was, “Yes, and I’m proud to be a chemist.” His immediate response: “So am I.” This experience helped me define why I am running for reelection as a director-at-large on the ACS Board of Directors.

For the past three years on the board, I have worked hard to help the society better meet the needs of its members. I have personally seen the value of being an active ACS member. I have seen how ACS has expanded its efforts to assist members in these challenging economic times. I know the positive impact ACS can have on the general public and on science education. I am running for reelection to the board so that I can continue to work for all ACS members.

As a community college professor, I have always felt that ACS was extremely important in my professional development. Similar to many fellow members, I had little leadership/management training available to me in my career. I am proud that ACS has made this type of training available for all our members. I played an integral part in the formation of the new ACS Leadership Development System (LDS). Now, as cochair of its advisory board, I have the opportunity and responsibility to ensure that we are addressing members’ professional needs. In these difficult times, the knowledge and skills gained by taking these LDS courses can be of great value to our members.

I believe ACS must continue to work to improve the public’s understanding of the importance of chemistry in their everyday lives. As an ACS Chemistry Ambassador, I have spoken to approximately 800 elementary school students and discussed plastics and how they can be recycled. My talks went over so well that I have been asked to give more of them. According to a school principal, the kids were very involved and benefited from seeing a woman scientist. How did I know how to get support for preparing the presentation? I went to the ACS Chemistry Ambassadors website. If you are not a Chemistry Ambassador, please join me and many others in helping everyone understand the importance of chemistry in today’s world.

As a professional chemical educator, I believe that ACS must be a key player in improving chemistry and science education at all levels, from kindergarten to graduate school. I have actively encouraged a national focus on continuing the America Competes Act, and in particular, I have encouraged greater support for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education. If you are not a member of the ACS Legislative Action Network (LAN), I hope you will join me as one. ACS helps all of us become better scientists, and this training enables each of us to become a better citizen as well.

Our society has a new way of honoring outstanding members: making them ACS Fellows. As cochair of the presidential task force that initiated this program and as a continuing member of the Fellows leadership team, I am pleased that we have now honored more than 300 ACS members for their outstanding contributions to the society and to their profession. I am particularly pleased that the first two classes of ACS Fellows represent the breadth and diversity of the society and the chemical profession.

I am quite involved with my current area of scientific interest: the history of chemistry. As a member of the National Historic Chemical Landmarks (NHCL) Committee, I have taken the lead in bringing the importance of chemistry to the public. Students, teachers, and the general public can turn to our NHCL website to learn more about diagnostic test strips, Tide detergent, and the Jamestown historic site, among other chemical achievements.

In addition, I am the chair of the Division of the History of Chemistry. One of my initiatives is the development of an ongoing series of symposia on the science and legacy of former ACS presidents. These sessions at national meetings have honored Henry Eyring (spring 2009) and Anna J. Harrison (fall 2010). Three other symposia to honor past ACS leaders are in the planning stages: Mary Good at the 2013 national meeting in New Orleans, Attila Pavlath at the 2014 meeting in San Francisco, and Henry Hill at the 2015 meeting in Boston.