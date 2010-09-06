For Director-At-Large: Kathleen M. Schulz

Kathleen M. Schulz

Central New Mexico Section. Business Results Inc., Albuquerque, N.M.

Academic record: Eastern New Mexico University, B.S. summa cum laude, 1964; University of Missouri, Ph.D., 1973

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2009; Appreciation Award for Contributions in Public Outreach, ACS Office of Public Outreach, 1996; ACS Analytical Division Summer Fellowship/Carle Instruments, 1970; Sandia President’s Quality Award, Sandia National Laboratories Advanced Sales Training Program, 2005; American Marketing Association Marketer of the Year Award of Achievement for New Mexico, Government Category, 2000; Lockheed-Martin/Sandia Employee Recognition Award-Robotic Industry Association Trade Show Team, 2000; Professionalism Award, Midwest Research Institute Council of Principal Scientists, 1989; Pioneer in Laboratory Robotics Award, International Symposium on Laboratory Robotics, 1988; Outstanding Young Women in America, 1974; Gulf Oil Fellowship, University of Missouri, 1971–72; National Defense Education Act Graduate Fellowship, University of Missouri, 1968–71

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Business Results Inc., president, 2009 to date; Lockheed-Martin/Sandia National Laboratories, systems engineer/performance improvement consultant, 2005–08, business development manager/technology marketing consultant, 2000–05

Service in ACS national offices: Council Policy Committee (voting), 2008–10, (nonvoting), 1999–2001; Committee on Nominations & Elections, 2002–07; Committee on Committees (ConC), 1996–98; Committee on Local Section Activities, 1999–2001, chair, 1999–2001; Committee on Public Relations, 1992–98, chair, 1997–98, committee associate, 1992–93; Board of Trustees, Group Insurance Plans for ACS Members, 1999–2007; ACS Leadership Advisory Board, member, 2009 to date; Advisory Board for Industry Relations, 1999–2001; Presidential Task Force on Innovation in the Chemical Enterprise, 2010; Presidential Working Group on Leadership Development, 2002–03, chair, 2002–03; Presidential Task Force on Bylaw Changes for Division & Local Section Support, 2001; Presidential Task Force on Leadership Development, 2000–01; Presidential Task Force on Society Support to Local Sections & Divisions, 2000; Board of Directors Task Force on Technical Programming, 1998; ConC Task Force on Governance, 2003; ConC Task Force on Committee Effectiveness, 2002–03; ConC Future Directions Task Force, 1998; ConC Industry Pipeline Task Force, chair, 1997–98; Board Oversight Group on Leadership Development, 2004–05, cochair, 2004–05

Service in ACS offices: Member of ACS since 1965. Bylaw councilor, 2010. Division of Business Development & Management: councilor, 2004–09; Membership Committee, chair, 2003–08. Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry: councilor, 1994–2003; alternate councilor, 1988–93; past-chair, 1990; chair, 1989; chair-elect, 1988; Program Committee, 1990–96; program secretary, 1990–94; Automation Program chair, 1990–96; Executive Committee, member-at-large, 1986–88. California Section: Executive Committee, 1974–77. Fresno Subsection: chair, 1976–77; chair-elect, 1975; secretary-treasurer, 1979, 1974

Member: Organization Development Network, American Society for Training & Development; National Association of Women Business Owners. ACS Divisions: Analytical Chemistry, Business Development & Management, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry (I&EC)

Related activities: ACS Leadership Development System, workshop facilitator (Extraordinary Leader, Developing Communications Strategies, Engaging Colleagues in Dialogue, Strategic Planning), 2009 to date; National Science Foundation Technician Education Project, Advisory Board member, Southeast Community College, Lincoln, Neb., 1995–97; Pilot Public Relations Training for ACS Technical Divisions, codeveloper, 1996; Practical Pollution Prevention Subdivision of I&EC, founder and chair, 1993–95; Separations Science & Technology Subdivision of I&EC, secretary, 1985–87; ACS symposium “Automation: Key to Productivity in the ’90s,” co-organizer and chair, 1995; ACS symposium “Diversity in the Chemical Workforce of the 21st Century” (Corporation Associates), co-organizer and chair,1993; ACS symposium “Microencapsulation Processes and Applications,” co-organizer and chair, 1989; ACS symposium “Robotics in the Industrial Laboratory,” co-organizer and chair, 1987; ACS local section tour speaker, 1987–90, 2010; Lockheed-Martin/Sandia National Laboratories, business development manager/technology marketing consultant, 1997–2000, Energy & Environment program area manager, 1993–97; Hewlett-Packard, business development manager North America-Automated Chemical Systems, 1992–93, Gas Chromatography New Business Group, product marketing manager, 1990–92, supercritical fluid chromatography product manager, 1989–90; Midwest Research Institute, director of the bioorganic chemistry department, 1985–90, Analytical Systems Development section head, 1984–85, principal investigator, 1980–84; Rockwell Hanford Operations, Analytical Program technical manager, 1977–78, Separations & Automation Development manager, 1978–79; California State University, Fresno, associate professor, 1979–80, assistant professor, 1973–77; University of Missouri, Kansas City, mentor, 1985–89; University of Missouri, Columbia, department of chemistry Advisory Board, member, 1985; Society for the Advancement of Management, Kansas City Metro Chapter Organizing Committee, cochair, 1984–86; Dimensions Unlimited Professional Networking Group, Board of Directors, 1983–85; Dimensions II Executive Women’s Networking Group, presiding officer, 1984–85; National Science Foundation workshop “Women in Science Careers,” awardee/director, 1977; California State University, Fresno, Pre-Med Advisory Committee, 1975–77, chair, 1977, School of Natural Sciences Research Committee, chair, 1977; Central San Joaquin Valley Science Fair, judge, 1974–77. Additional training and certifications (2003–10): Principles & Practices of Organization Development, Teachers College, Columbia University; Guiding Organizational Change, Sundance Consulting; Leading Organizational Transition, William Bridges & Assoc.; Effective Facilitation, Leadership Strategies Inc.; Flawless Consulting, Designed Learning Inc. More than 50 national-level oral technical presentations, seminars, and workshops delivered in person, via live television, or videoconference.

Schulz’s Statement

LEADERSHIP FOR CHALLENGING TIMES

It’s a challenging time for ACS and its members. There’s the recession, high unemployment, globalization, environmental disasters, intellectual property disputes, and major changes in information technology, just to name a few hurdles. The ACS Board of Directors must provide leadership to address these and as-yet-unforeseen challenges on behalf of individual chemical professionals, the chemical enterprise, and ACS.

ACS is a strong organization with a remarkable history. We have established a firm foundation to build upon. The only certainties are continued challenge and the need to address it. While preserving past achievements, we need to think and act in new ways and direct our efforts toward the future.

Even in today’s tough environment, we can accomplish the following:

Increase R&D funding

Improve the image of chemistry

Involve members in these tasks while increasing ACS value to them

On your board, I’ll bring strong knowledge of ACS, leadership skills for challenging times, and commitment to help build the strong future we all want.

WHAT KIND OF FUTURE?

As an active ACS member for the past 35 years, I believe we should focus on three areas: the society, our members, and advocacy.

The Society: Ensuring Strong Local Sections and Divisions. I chaired the Committee on Local Section Activities (LSAC) while I was a divisional councilor. I have great appreciation for the work of both units; they are the lifeblood of ACS. We must provide them with adequate resources to meet today’s member needs. I will do the following:

Push to continually reexamine support to local sections and divisions

Advocate fiscal responsibility while providing resources to address current member needs

Champion local section-division collaboration (Local sections want quality technical programming. Divisions need closer-to-home member involvement. Great possibilities!)

Promote new ways to strengthen and reward local sections and divisions

Our Members: Providing Services That Meet Today’s Needs. As the chemical enterprise changes, we must meet members’ changing needs and provide compelling reasons for them to participate. People are busier than ever today, with more competition for their discretionary time. Employers are less able to support travel and training. Layoffs and increased competition for fewer jobs are the new “normal.” Members must create their own employment security through increased competitiveness for scarce jobs. Given these realities, members are often reluctant to miss work. I will do the following:

Push for delivery of ACS services on members’ terms—when, where, and how they want

Advocate programs that enhance ACS value to members in today’s business environment (for example, programs that don’t require travel)

Promote expanded career services and continued training for members

Champion programs that stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship—the engines that create new jobs

Advocacy: Promoting the Profession and Society. The future of our profession depends on how the public views chemistry. Unfortunately, the media often focus on problems attributable to chemistry but fail to acknowledge chemistry’s many positive contributions to everyday life. Bad publicity makes bright students reluctant to choose chemistry; it adversely affects funding and creates legislation detrimental to the chemical enterprise. This again decreases interest in and support for chemistry. We must break this vicious cycle by stepping up our work to improve the public image of chemistry! I will champion programs that improve the public’s understanding and perception of chemistry, especially those that increase the ability of our more than 160,000 members to be effective advocates.

MY QUALIFICATIONS

My website, www.cleverclank.com/kms4dal, complements the 750 words allowed here. Let me summarize the strengths I would bring to our board.

Understanding of Both Local Sections and Divisions. In 35 years of active membership, I’ve been an officer of each of these entities. My understanding is firsthand: I’ve been a division councilor for 16 years and chaired LSAC.

Understanding of How ACS Works. I’ve worked in divisions and local sections, on council, on national committees, and on task forces. I understand the role of each group and how they can work effectively together.

Understanding of Diverse Member Needs. I’ve worked in all sectors of the chemical enterprise. I’ve been a teacher, bench chemist, R&D manager, business developer, consultant, and small-business owner.

Skills for Current ACS Leadership Challenges. Besides scholarly heritage, I bring unique skills to address current ACS challenges: leading change, business, marketing, and communications.

I have the time and commitment, and respectfully submit that with my background, I will be an effective, enthusiastic, energetic, and committed board member.