EU Proposes Action On 10 Chemicals, Acids

The European Union is deciding whether to target 10 industrial chemicals and a group of chromic acids for rigorous regulation. Under proposals announced last week by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), the compounds would be listed as candidates for classification as “substances of very high concern.” This is the first step toward the EU’s strictest level of regulation, which forbids use of a chemical unless ECHA grants a specific authorization. Three trichlorobenzenes were proposed for the candidate list because of persistence, bioaccumulation, or toxicity, according to the agency. The rest of the chemicals were proposed because they are carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction, ECHA said. They are cobalt(II) sulfate, cobalt(II) dinitrate, cobalt(II) carbonate, cobalt(II) diacetate, 2-methoxyethanol, 2-ethoxyethanol, chromium trioxide, and acids generated from chromium trioxide and their oligomers. ECHA is seeking information about the compounds’ uses, exposures, alternatives, and risks.
