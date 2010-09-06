Lithium Fund Lists On  New York Stock Exchange

Executives of Global X Funds, a firm that manages exchange-traded funds, recently rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the listing of the Lithium Exchange Traded Fund. Three top holdings, making up 45% of the fund’s $25 million in assets, are chemical firms: Sociedad Química y Minera, FMC, and Rockwood Holdings. Global X CEO Bruno del Ama says the fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in the lithium value chain from exploration mining and refining to production of lithium-ion batteries, which are expected to be widely used in all-electric and hybrid-electric vehicles. Other investments include battery makers A123 Systems, Saft Group, and Electrovaya. At a speech given at the NYSE just before the opening bell, Rockwood CEO Seifi Ghaseimi said that lithium-ion powered vehicles offer the U.S. an alternative to a $400-billion-per-year bill for imported oil.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter