Makhteshim Calls Off Albaugh Deal

Makhteshim Agan Industries, the Israel-based off-patent crop protection specialist, has ended talks to acquire Iowa-based Albaugh, the largest generic crop protection chemical firm in North America. Makhteshim had signed a letter of intent to acquire privately held Albaugh, which has annual sales of about $1 billion, in a $1.3 billion deal initialed at the end of June (C&EN, July 5, page 7). The Israeli firm says it terminated talks after an examination of Albaugh’s records that found “a material deviation” from the data on which Makhteshim initiated talks.
