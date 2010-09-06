Petronas Takes On BP Petrochemical Assets

Malaysian oil producer Petronas is paying BP $363 million for the British company’s share of two petrochemical plants in Malaysia. The assets consist of a 400,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene plant that came on-line in 1995 and in which BP has a 15% stake. Petronas’ stake is 72.5%, and the remaining 12.5% is owned by Japan’s Idemitsu. Petronas is also buying BP’s 60% stake in a 300,000-metric-ton polyethylene plant in which the Malaysian firm currently has a 40% stake. Petronas says it wants to strengthen its petrochemical business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter