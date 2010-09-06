Pfizer Acquisition Targets Protein Misfolding

Pfizer will purchase privately held FoldRx Pharmaceuticals, of Cambridge, Mass., for an undisclosed upfront fee and future milestone payments. FoldRx develops small-molecule drugs to treat chronic diseases resulting from protein misfolding and aggregation. It has filed for European regulatory approval of its lead product candidate, tafamidis meglumine, as a treatment for the genetic neurodegenerative disease transthyretin amyloid polyneuropathy. Pfizer will fold the company into its specialty care business unit, which focuses in part on orphan and rare diseases.
