SABIC Getting Into Oleochemicals

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. affiliate Saudi Kayan has inked an agreement with the German engineering firm Lurgi to build an oleochemical facility in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The plant is expected to come onstream in 2013 and produce fatty alcohols and glycerin from feedstocks such as coconut and palm kernel oil. The plant will be the first of its kind in the Middle East. SABIC says the plant will complement its ethylene oxide and ethoxylated surfactants operations.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter