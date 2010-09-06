Westlake Chemical Expands Chlorine

Westlake Chemical is moving forward with plans to build a new chlor-alkali unit at its Geismar, La., vinyls complex. The plant will have a capacity of 250,000 metric tons of chlorine and 275,000 metric tons of caustic soda per year, more than doubling chlor-alkali capacity at the site. The firm originally said two years ago that it would open the facility by 2011. It is now expected to be completed in the second half of 2013 and cost between $250 million and $300 million.T
