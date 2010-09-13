Barney E. Miller, 58, an associate professor at the James H. Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University (ETSU), died in Johnson City, Tenn., on June 30.
Born in Chattanooga, Tenn., Miller received a B.A. from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, in 1975 and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences in Memphis in 1983. He completed postdoctoral training at Duke University in the departments of medicine and biochemistry.
Miller then spent nearly 10 years at biotechnology firms before moving to Quillen, where he was an associate professor at the departments of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and of anatomy and cell biology. He was also research director for the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences. Miller joined ACS in 1989.
Miller loved nature, dogs, and computers, and he was devoted to his family.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Merry; son, Corwin; and daughter, Melanie Kay.
