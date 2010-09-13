Advertisement

September 13, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 37

C&EN examines two trends: funding agencies push for assessment of education projects, and chemistry professors maintain multiple research groups and labs worldwide

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 37
All Issues

Environment

Pedagogy That Works

C&EN examines two trends: funding agencies push for assessment of education projects, and chemistry professors maintain multiple research groups and labs worldwide

Potholes On The Road To Renewable Fuels

Corn-kernel-based ethanol hits the fast lane, but cellulosic ethanol is still stuck in first gear

Nuclear Efficiency

With new fuel formulations, reactors could extract more energy, reduce hazardous waste

  • Synthesis

    Full-Steam Ahead For Organometallics

    ACS Meeting News: Chemists pay tribute to a respected editor and look to the future of the field

  • Business

    Lost Opportunity For China Venture

    Evonik’s investment in a Chinese pharmaceutical ingredients firm takes a turn for the worse

  • Policy

    Limits Sought On ‘Pay For Delay’ Deals

    Drugmakers say patent settlements create savings for health care system

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Frogs Inspire New Antimicrobials

ACS Meeeting News: Amino acid substitutions boost natural peptides’ germ-killing abilities and reduce side effects

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

