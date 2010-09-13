Pedagogy That Works
C&EN examines two trends: funding agencies push for assessment of education projects, and chemistry professors maintain multiple research groups and labs worldwide
September 13, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 37
C&EN examines two trends: funding agencies push for assessment of education projects, and chemistry professors maintain multiple research groups and labs worldwide
Credit:
C&EN examines two trends: funding agencies push for assessment of education projects, and chemistry professors maintain multiple research groups and labs worldwide
Corn-kernel-based ethanol hits the fast lane, but cellulosic ethanol is still stuck in first gear
With new fuel formulations, reactors could extract more energy, reduce hazardous waste
ACS Meeting News: Chemists pay tribute to a respected editor and look to the future of the field
Evonik’s investment in a Chinese pharmaceutical ingredients firm takes a turn for the worse
Drugmakers say patent settlements create savings for health care system
ACS Meeeting News: Amino acid substitutions boost natural peptides’ germ-killing abilities and reduce side effects