Bridgestone Triples Electronic Paper

Japanese tire maker Bridgestone will spend $12 million to move its production of electronic paper from Tokyo to Iwata, in southern Japan, and triple capacity. Made from a “liquid powder” developed by Bridgestone, the electronic paper is mostly used on store shelves to display prices and promotions. Like Amazon’s Kindle, the paper consumes electricity only when the image it displays is changed. After the expansion, the company’s output will reach 15,000 sheets per month. The Tokyo facility will remain a research site.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter