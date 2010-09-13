Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

CSB Issues Methyl Isocyanate Plan

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
September 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) released its requirements for a study of the feasibility of reducing or eliminating the stockpile of methyl isocyanate (MIC) at the Bayer CropScience pesticide manufacturing plant in Institute, W.Va. Last year, Congress appropriated $575,000 for CSB to contract with the National Academy of Sciences for NAS to form a panel to investigate MIC use at the plant. The NAS panel would include process safety and engineering experts as well as community and labor organizations, and the investigation would be completed within one year. Two years ago, a Bayer plant explosion killed two workers and threatened an above­ground tank that held 13,000 lb of MIC and was located 80 feet from the accident’s site. A release of MIC from a pesticide plant in Bhopal, India, in 1984 resulted in the deaths and injuries of tens of thousands of people who lived nearby. Bayer’s use and storage of large quantities of MIC at this plant have riled the community because of the plant’s location near homes and a university, which abuts Bayer’s fence line. Community pressure prompted Congress to mandate the NAS study, which could serve as an industry model for the reduction of toxic chemicals, CSB notes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA again proposes risk management rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Combustible dust explosions still a problem, CSB says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Promoting Safer Manufacturing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE