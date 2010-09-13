Chemical Firms Invest In Solar Materials

Chemical makers are ramping up to meet strong growth in the solar industry. DuPont will double capacity for its Solamet photovoltaic metallization pastes. To be completed in 2011, the expansion involves facilities in Manati, P.R.; Dongguan, China; and Taoyuan, Taiwan. 3M will double capacity at a Singapore plant that makes Scotchshield, a barrier film used in photovoltaic modules. And Air Liquide has signed a long-term contract to supply gases to the joint venture 3Sun, which is building in Sicily what it calls the world’s second-largest thin-film solar-panel factory.
