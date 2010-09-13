Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

‘Dead Zones’ Mount Along U.S. Coasts

by Cheryl Hogue
September 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Low-oxygen “dead zones” in U.S. coastal waters are increasing, according to a report released last week from the President’s Office of Science & Technology Policy. The incidence of dead zones has grown almost 30-fold since 1960, the report says. Efforts to reduce low-oxygen, or hypoxic, waters have made little headway, in part because of population growth and increased development, the report concludes. Dead-zone formation is mainly due to nitrogen and phosphorus runoff from farms, according to the report, and discharges from sewage treatment plants, urban runoff, and air pollution are key contributors, as well. However, hypoxia off the coasts of Oregon and Washington appears to be linked to variations in climate, the report says. This northwestern locale hosts the second-largest seasonal low-oxygen zone in the U.S., after the Gulf of Mexico. The report calls for sound, cost-effective strategies to curb nitrogen and phosphorus pollution and for improved models to determine how low-oxygen areas affect important commercial fish populations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
To improve water quality, China will need to cut nitrogen pollution, researchers say
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Balancing Aquatic Ps And Ns
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
No Progress On Nitrate Runoff

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE