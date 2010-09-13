Industrial Gas Firms Get Fined

Brazil’s antitrust authority, CADE, is levying fines totaling about $1.7 billion against Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, Linde, and Praxair’s Brazilian subsidiary White Martins. It has also implicated seven managers of the industrial gas companies. CADE says it found evidence, through wiretaps and searches, of an elaborate arrangement to divvy up the market by assigning customers to particular companies. White Martins faces the largest fine, $1.3 billion. Praxair promises that it will “prevail on appeal.”
