Kemira Invests In Water

Finland’s Kemira has announced a flurry of moves to expand its water treatment chemicals business around the globe. The company says it will spend more than $30 million to build a process chemical facility in Nanjing, China. To be located in the Nanjing Chemical Industry Park, the plant will be 100% owned by Kemira and open in 2012. In India, Kemira has formed a joint venture with IVRCL, one of India’s leading operators of water treatment plants. As part of the deal, Kemira will supply treatment chemicals to IVRCL’s Indian facilities. The partners will also build an inorganic coagulants plant in India. In the U.S., Kemira has acquired Water Elements, an inorganic coagulants manufacturer in Baltimore with about $10 million in 2009 sales. And in its home country, Kemira will cooperate with Outotec, a provider of minerals and metals processing technology, in mining applications and oil sands processing. Kemira says its “vision is to be a leading water chemistry company.”
