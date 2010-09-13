Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Mergers And Acquisitions: Airgas Rejection Sets Stage For A Showdown

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Airgas has once again declined a sweetened takeover offer from Air Products & Chemicals. With Airgas’ board of directors refusing to negotiate, the annual meeting of the company’s shareholders later this week promises to be the climax of the takeover drama, after which Air Products is threatening to walk away from the deal.

Air Products’ new offer is $65.50 per share. In February, the company launched a hostile takeover of Airgas for $60.00 per share. In July, it raised its bid to $63.50.

Airgas CEO Peter McCausland repeated his argument against Air Products’ entreaties in rejecting the latest offer, saying it “continues to grossly undervalue Airgas.”

At Airgas’ annual meeting, scheduled for Sept. 15, Air Products will try to get elected three directors it has nominated to the Airgas board and force Airgas to hold its next shareholders’ meeting in January, rather than in June as it currently plans.

“If Airgas shareholders do not elect these three nominees and approve all of our proposals, we will conclude that shareholders do not want a sale of Airgas at this time—and we will therefore terminate our offer and move on,” Air Products CEO John E. McGlade says.

Airgas has promised its shareholders that it will “explore all available alternatives” to the offer if they reject Air Products’ proposal to push the next meeting up to January. “In this regard, the Airgas board has made clear on numerous occasions its willingness to engage in negotiations that it believed would result in appropriate value for Airgas stockholders,” the company says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Air Products Drops Its Pursuit Of Airgas
Airgas Rejects Air Products Again
Air Products Wins Airgas Proxy Fight

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE