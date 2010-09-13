New Roche Program Signals Staff Cuts

Roche is embarking on a cost-cutting and productivity enhancement program that it intends to begin implementing in 2011. The company says it will review its operations and announce the plan’s impact on staffing levels later this year. “We will focus our resources toward investments that will drive innovation and ensure the company’s long-term success while at the same time protecting our profitability,” says Roche CEO Severin Schwan.
