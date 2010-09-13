New Sponsors For Adamson And Wilson Awards

Two ACS national awards have new sponsors and will be awarded in 2012. The Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry will sponsor the Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry. The Division of Physical Chemistry will sponsor the E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 1. For more information, visit www.acs.org/awards.
