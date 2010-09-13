Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

'Nindigo': A New Ligand Architecture

Treating the dye molecule indigo with substituted anilines leads to two diketimine binding sites in one ligand

by Sophie L. Rovner
September 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

By applying standard carbonyl-to-imine conversion chemistry to the famous dye molecule indigo, a team of chemists led by Robin G. Hicks of the University of Victoria, in British Columbia, has created a ligand with two β-diketimine metal-binding sites fused together in a bridging architecture (Chem. Commun. 2010, 46, 6753). The diketimine structural motif in which a pair of nitrogen atoms binds a metal is popular for its easy construction and for its tunability by using different alkyl or aryl substituent groups. But incorporating two diketimines in one ligand appears to be a chemical first, the researchers report. They treated indigo with various substituted anilines, titanium tetrachloride, and 1,4-diazabicyclo[2.2.2]octane in refluxing bromobenzene solvent to make indigo diketimine derivatives. The indigo-aniline reaction was actually described a century ago, Hicks notes, but until now a reproducible high-yield synthesis had not been reported. The researchers used the new class of ligands, which they have dubbed “Nindigo,” to make bispalladium complexes that are redox active and exhibit an intense near-infrared absorption.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Star of David catenane shines with both Ir and Zn
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium doubles up as a catalyst
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The first phosphaphosphenium cation isolated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE