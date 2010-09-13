Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Oil Plume In The Gulf

September 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

About the same time the Aug. 23 issue of C&EN arrived, my copy of the Aug. 13 issue of Science (2010, 329) did as well. It also had an article on the plume of oil in the Gulf of Mexico, on page 734. The following is an excerpt:

“Perhaps the most muddled calculation involves the fraction of oil that went into the dreaded subsurface plumes. The media ‘created an image of an underwater river of oil,’ says Steven Murawski, NOAA’s chief scientist for fisheries in Silver Spring, Maryland, who is overseeing spill science for NOAA. ‘In a glass, [plume water] looks like clear seawater.’ He says that measurements of oil reveal a principal plume confined to depths of 1000 meters to 1300 meters that in spots contained 1 to 2 parts per million of oil (1 or 2 milliliters in a cubic meter of seawater). Most parts of the plume, however, had lower concentrations; farther than 10 kilometers from the wellhead, concentrations were in the parts-per-billion range.”

When I read my copy of C&EN, I expect scientific objectivity and all the facts. Your article (Aug. 23, page 11) appears to have sensationalized as badly as the popular media. Since crude from the Gulf is generally of low density, a river of oil is highly unlikely.

Mike McHenry
Washington, N.J.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Define Volatile
Methane Loss From Fracking
Attributing Undue Significance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE