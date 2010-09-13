Ono Gains Rights To Onyx Drugs In Japan

Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical will collaborate on two of Onyx’ proteasome inhibitors. In exchange for development and commercialization rights in Japan, Ono will pay Onyx about $59 million up front; additional milestone payments could bring the deal’s value to more than $300 million. The compounds are carfilzomib, a highly selective proteasome inhibitor in clinical trials for multiple myeloma, and ONX 0912, a treatment for solid tumors. Onyx obtained carfilzomib with the acquisition of Proteolix last year (C&EN, Oct. 19, 2009, page 19).
