PerkinElmer Sells Lighting Business

PerkinElmer has reached an agreement to sell its illumination and detection solutions business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $500 million in cash. The business, which provides xenon lighting and light-emitting diodes for analytical instruments, medical equipment, and dental applications, has 3,000 employees and expects sales of $300 million this year. PerkinElmer says the sale, which is expected to close by the end of 2010, will free up capital for its core analytical instruments business.
