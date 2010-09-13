Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Prize Created For ACS Scholars Mentors

by Linda Wang
September 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

CELEBRATING MENTORS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Lichter (left) with Morales-Martínez at the ACS national meeting in Boston.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Lichter (left) with Morales-Martínez at the ACS national meeting in Boston.

Robert L. Lichter, principal at Merrimack Consultants, has created a new prize to recognize mentors of the ACS Scholars Program, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The prize will be seeded with the $10,000 grant that Lichter received as part of the 2010 ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation.

The Zaida Morales-Martínez Prize for Outstanding Mentoring of ACS Scholars will be a $1,000 cash prize given annually, starting in 2011. “It’s important to have this kind of award because mentoring is such a key part of this program,” says Robert J. Hughes, manager of the ACS Scholars Program. “It’s really time that we started to add something like this to the system.”

The ACS Scholars Program provides scholarships for undergraduate African American, Hispanic, and American Indian students pursuing a college degree in the chemical sciences or chemical technology. Each scholar is paired with a mentor.

Lichter announced the new award last month, during his award address at the ACS national meeting in Boston. “This is an opportunity to honor someone who has devoted so much of her life to the mentoring of students, and that is, without question, Zaida,” Lichter tells C&EN. “Naming it for Zaida highlights the profound role she has played as a mentor, both directly and indirectly, in affecting and probably even changing the lives of countless students.”

Morales-Martínez, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Florida International University and longtime ACS Scholars mentor and coordinator, says she was “completely blown away” by the surprise announcement. “I started crying, shaking,” she says. “My son, his wife, and my grandson also attended the award address, and they, too, started crying.”

Morales-Martínez says that Lichter’s creation of this award reflects his commitment to encouraging disadvantaged students to succeed in the chemical sciences. “He really understands diversity,” she says. “He has done so much for the ACS Scholars Program.”

Lichter “has been a tireless supporter of this program in so many ways,” Hughes says. “This is just another way that he chooses to help it and to move it along.”

Lichter and his wife, Diane Scott-Lichter, will initially make annual donations to the prize, so that it can be awarded beginning next year. “In the meantime, we hope others will contribute to the fund to bring it to at least $50,000 so that it can begin to generate interest and eventually become self-funding,” Lichter says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS-Hach scholarships help prepare high school chemistry teachers
Encouraging Next-Gen Chemists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Celebrating Alfred Bader At 90

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE