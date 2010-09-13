Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Robert J. Kallal

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Robert J. Kallal, 89, formerly a DuPont chemical engineer, died on May 16 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease).

Born in Chesterfield, Ill., Kallal received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1943. He remained at the university until the end of World War II, developing munitions under the National Defense Research Committee program and completing a master’s degree in 1946. He earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1949.

Kallal then began a 36-year career at DuPont, working first in Wilmington, Del., and later in Orange, Texas, and Charleston, W.Va. At the company, he researched and developed new processes for intermediates used in fiber manufacturing.

During his 48 years in Wilmington, Kallal was active in many community organizations including the Ministry of Caring and the Academy of Lifelong Learning (now the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) at the University of Delaware. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1944.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Kit); five children, Virginia, Catherine Anne, John, Diane Osan, and Robert Michael; and six grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert L. Letsinger
William O. Hofmann

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE