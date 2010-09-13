Roche And Remynd Will Target Tau

Roche will work with the Belgian biotech firm Remynd to develop drugs that slow the progression of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. Deal terms were not disclosed, but Remynd says it will receive research funding and could win more than $600 million in milestone payments under the pact. The companies will initially focus on Remynd small molecules that target the proteins α-synuclein and tau, key players in the neurodegeneration associated with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, respectively. Roche will provide chemistry, lead optimization, and development services for the compounds.
