Solvay Invests In Electronics, Polymers

Solvay will spend $4 million to buy a minority stake in Polyera, a Skokie, Ill.-based developer of organic semiconductors and dielectrics for flexible electronics. Solvay has a similar investment in Pittsburgh’s Plextronics. Separately, Solvay and Chinese partner Sinochem Lantian will build a facility in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, for electronics-grade hydrogen fluoride. And the Belgian firm will invest close to $13 million at its plant in Spinetta Marengo, Italy, to expand capacity for peroxide-curable fluoroelastomers, used in the automotive and aerospace industries.
