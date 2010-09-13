If the report on NPR on the morning of Aug. 23 about the American Chemistry Council hiring lobbyists and spending lavishly to try to influence the California Legislature against a proposal to limit the use of disposable plastic bags is true, it doesn’t help the public image of the “chemical enterprise.”
ACC’s efforts seem at odds with the ACS position statement titled “Sustainability of the Chemical Enterprise,” which states:
“The American Chemical Society (ACS) is committed to policies that advance environmental and resource sustainability and the application of the chemical sciences and engineering to global challenges in areas such as energy, food, and water. The Society endorses research support, tax incentives, patent policy, government purchasing policy, awards, voluntary environmental management programs, and other efforts to encourage the adoption of green and sustainable chemistry and engineering.”
Dana L. Roth
Pasadena, Calif.
